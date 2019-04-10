Trexel introduces new MuCell Screw Tip Dosing Module for application-specific demands

Trexel has introduced a new product that provides an additional option for users to implement application-specific microcellular foam (MuCell) moulding technology.

The new Screw Tip Dosing Module (TDM) allows for optimised process adaption and increased performance at a low implementation cost.

The new TDM technology is an important development in physical foaming, which will enable more users to implement MuCell.

Brian Bechard, President of Trexel, said: “This new technology is a real breakthrough for us and our customers. It offers a flexible, modular solution and makes it easier and less expensive for customers to implement and realise the benefits of MuCell moulding, and will work for both retrofits and new implementation.”

The TDM can be easily screwed onto a standard screw to replace the traditional screw tip. In combination with Trexel’s new high-pressure MuCell SCF injector it provides significant benefits especially for high performance moulding applications, including higher output and less wear.

Bechard said: “This is important due to changing market requirements as foam moulding becomes a more standard process globally. The trend is moving towards more high performance, application specific solutions.”