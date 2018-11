× Expand AEC mould heater Renmar AEC

A midlands-based plastics trade moulder has invested in five new AEC ECU mould heaters.

Supplied by Renmar Plastics Machinery, four of the five units were supplied directly from UK stock, with the fifth, more specialised unit, being factory-built to suit requirements.

The moulder now has a total of 12 AEC mould heaters operating on its factory floor, as well as an 11m Virginio Nastri flatbed conveyor and several Renmar desiccant dryers and hoppers.