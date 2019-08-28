UL certification for Fraser IONFIX Compact static generators

Leading static control specialist Fraser Anti-Static Techniques has announced UL certification for its range of 30 kV and IML 20 kV IONFIX Compact static generators.

Since being launched, the IONFIX Compact has become a world-leader in the creation of static electricity to enhance the manufacturing and production processes.

It supplies high voltage power to charging electrodes to provide temporary adhesion between materials in industrial applications such as bagmaking, pinning, packaging, bindery, and IML.

Bruce Clothier, Fraser CEO, said: “It is vital that our customers have confidence in our products, and UL certification was the obvious next step for the IONFIX Compact.”

“Formal certification will provide OEMs and manufacturers worldwide with the assurance that models in the IONFIX Compact range are compliant with the requirements of the UL standard with respect to their potential risk of fire, electric shock, and mechanical hazards.”

“Used in thousands of organisations across the globe, this product have proven safe and effective, not only in ensuring efficient production but also in keeping operators completely safe in their working environment.”