ULMA redevelops traysealer range

To meet food processor demand for quick and energy-efficient packaging of meat and vegetable produce, ULMA Packaging UK has developed one of the fastest traysealers on the market.

ULMA’s TSA traysealer range has been tested to prove a capability of 20 cycles/min for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). In cut and seal applications this increases to 25 cycles/min.

The TSA range has been developed with a single 300m3/h vacuum pump, to help reduce energy outputs, which is different to others on the market that often require two pumps.

The traysealer can also be integrated into existing packaging machinery lines, including single and double-lines, with box or tray distribution and palletising. Further advantages of the range include a powerful 10 tonnes of sealer force, for guaranteed safe hermetic sealing, achieving low residual oxygen levels of between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent.

“As a business we know it is important to keep providing value by redeveloping our market-leading packaging machinery solutions. As a result of this commitment to innovation, processors can achieve even better traysealing performance and reap the time and energy saving benefits,” said Dave Berriman, Technical Sales Support Manager at ULMA Packaging UK.

“All TSA models are also equipped with our UPC 4.0 control system, allowing for further efficiency measurement and optimisation, and the possibility of remote servicing, which is a key priority while social distancing continues to affect in-person technical training and assistance.”