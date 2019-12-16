ULMA says regular packaging machinery maintenance is key to business performance

ULMA Packaging UK is encouraging companies to adopt best practice in maintenance by not only taking out Planned Preventative Maintenance plans, but by regularly checking and cleaning core mechanical parts throughout the year.

Dave Berriman, Technical Manager at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “It goes without saying that prevention is always better than the cure, and those customers who have taken out planned service and maintenance contracts will naturally reduce the volume of production downtime due to unforeseen breakdowns.”

“However, just as you would undertake basic maintenance tasks on a car in between planned services and MOTs, so too should you apply this thinking to industrial process equipment, including packaging machines.”

“By routinely checking simple things such as the security of key wired connections, as well as whether rollers and cutters are correctly cleaned and calibrated, you can keep your equipment running at maximum operational capacity for longer.”

“ULMA’s service technicians have a wealth of knowledge accrued over many years within the packaging industry, and regularly travel the length and breadth of the country as part of planned maintenance visits to keep our customers’ machinery operating at maximum capacity.”

“However, going that extra mile to keep on top of smaller jobs between visits could prove to be invaluable in not only limiting downtime, but also ensuring quality is maintained throughout the year.”