Universal Robots announces online meetings initiative

Universal Robots is introducing new, free online meetings with expert consultants.

Businesses can now request consultations with local experts from anywhere in the world.

Universal Robots believes that even in the most difficult times, businesses should have access to the tools needed to secure improved business outputs and maximised productivity.

The company has also announced a brand-new series of on-demand webinars, designed to provide specialist knowledge to business professionals on a range of important topics.

Universal Robots will be announcing the dates for each webinar in the coming weeks, with the first, discussing Packaging & Palletizing scheduled for 8th April.

Webinar topics:

Packaging & Palletizing

Machine Tending

Screwdriving

Welding

Sanding/Polishing

Mark Gray, UK&I Sales Director said: “In these uncertain times, we understand that our specialised expertise is crucial for businesses. That’s why we’ve made it simple and free to get access to our local experts through online meetings, as well as in-depth discussions of the practical applications of our cobots. Through improved collaboration with businesses, we can continue to use technological solutions to future-proof businesses in manufacturing, and many other sectors.”