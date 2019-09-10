University of Birmingham purchases laboratory Eddy Current Separator

The University of Birmingham has purchased a laboratory-sized Eddy Current Separator and Drum Magnet modular system from Bunting-Redditch.

The new Metal Separation Module will be used by students and professors undertaking research at the university to determine the recovery and recycling capabilities of a wide range of materials.

The laboratory Metal Separation Module comprises of a Vibratory Feeder, Drum Magnet and Eddy Current Separator.

× Expand ['Paul Fears', 'Paul Fears'] Eddy Current Separator Bunting Eddy Current Separator built for the University of Birmingham

The Vibratory Feeder ensures an even feed of material feeding onto the high strength Drum Magnet. The Drum Magnet attracts and removes strongly and weakly magnetic materials. The remaining non-magnetic fraction falls onto the belt of the Eddy Current Separator.

An Eddy Current Separator comprises of a conveyor revolving around two-pulleys. The head pulley has a non-metallic shell housing a high strength Neodymium Rare Earth magnetic rotor.

“We have a long-history of working with the University of Birmingham,” explained Adrian Coleman, the General Manager of Bunting-Redditch.

“Allowing students and research professors access to the latest technology is vitally important. Reclaiming, recycling, and reusing our waste materials is one of the most important issues of modern times. The research undertaken by Universities will identify new ways to successfully manage our waste, which will benefit the whole planet.”