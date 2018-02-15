UPM supplies automated product handling solution to Lindal Group

UPM Conveyors has recently designed, installed and commissioned a fully automated product handling system for Lindal Group in Mexico.

Lindal Group designs over two billion aerosols per year, with products ranging from clean room-produced asthma inhalers to silicone dispensing systems and premium deodorant actuators.

The new product handling system was designed to enable Lindal Group to transfer injection moulded components to assembly hoppers located on its GIMA packaging machines to produce aerosols primarily for Unilever-branded products.

The product handling system saw each of Lindal Group’s injection moulding machines equipped with an under press reversing reject belt conveyor, which operates via the machine’s SPC control. Should a reject be detected, the under-press conveyor takes the product to a holding bin.

Good product is transported via swan neck belt conveyors to high level conveyors, to minimise floor area, then through a fire wall to assembly and filling lines. The system has an over-capacity storage facility which is subject to use if needed by high level detectors.

All products from the injection moulding machines are transferred to the fully automatic assembly and packaging machines without any manual involvement. This is achieved by the incorporation of multi-way diverters, which are based on the unique conveyor design developed by UPM.

Following the success of the installation in Mexico, UPM have now been awarded preferred supplier status to Plastek UK and Nypro Ireland for similar applications for Unilever.