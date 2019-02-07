VTT develops device for processing problematic waste

VTT’s cylindrical extruder promises to revolutionise the processing of recyclable materials and thereby promote circular economy business.

The extruder can be used to turn problematic textiles and plastics as well as food waste into pellets., and the first prototype has already exceeded the industrial steering group’s expectations during initial testing.

VTT’s research scientists have been testing the prototype’s performance with pieces of plastic film, mixed plastic waste, various kind of textiles, and bread.

In addition to recycling, the device has been used to produce long fibre composites, and can also be utilised in food and feed processing.

Pirjo Heikkila, Senior Scientist and VTT, said: “Many textile recycling processes are only suitable for products containing homogenous fibres. However, textiles are often made of a mix of fibres, and many products are comprised of different layers.”

“The new extruder opens up a revolutionary opportunity to recycle mixed textiles and materials without having to spate fibres or components. We have successfully tested the device, for example, for recycling pillows without removing the filling in the course of a project called Telaketju with funding from Business Finland.”