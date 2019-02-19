WaveGrip’s first install in Canada helps Lagabiere aim to double its canning output

WaveGrip’s G1 multi-packing applicator is helping Canadian artisanal brewery Lagabiere in its aim to double its canning output over the next few years, as well as delivering a more sustainable, environmentally friendly multi-packing solution.

The G1 applicator from WaveGrip was the best choice for Lagabiere thanks to a top speed of 100 cans-per-minute, full automation and its easy-to-use design.

The G1 helped improve Lagabiere’s manufacturing process and even being run at the current level of 35 to 45 cans-per-minute, is providing savings in both the cost of materials and in labour.

Sebastien Laganiere, co-founder of Lagabiere, said: “Moving from our previous clip solutions for cans has made a tremendous difference to the multi-packaging of our four-packs. With over 90 per cent of our production in cans, improving our efficiencies and having the ability to run at even faster speeds in the future, means our aim to double our output is definitely on track.”

As well as the improvements in production, the sustainability of the WaveGrip carriers played a large part in the decision-making process for Lagabiere, as it has become much more important for its customers.

Weighing less than four grams for a standard six-pack and using less material than any other multi-packing solution, WaveGrip is the lightest carrier on the market.

Additionally, all WaveGrip carriers are 100 per cent recyclable and meet current US Packaging regulations by being photodegradable.

Aaron McIvor, WaveGrip Managing Director, said: “The G1 is designed to meet the needs of craft and artisan brewers and we are delighted that Lagabiere has installed the first WaveGrip applicator in Canada.”“Its combination of multi-packing efficiency and the sustainability of the WaveGrip carrier are proving to be a real attraction across the whole of North America, helping breweries maximise their production output and minimize their environmental impact.”