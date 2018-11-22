Welwyn Tool Group launches new Leister extrusion welder

× Expand Leister Fusion 1 Welwyn

Hertfordshire-based Welwyn Tool Group is stocking a new extrusion welder from Leister Technologies that is said to bring increased simplicity amongst a range of new features.

The new ‘Fusion 1’ welder includes a rod-shaped design for increased manoeuvrability in small, hard to work spaces. It also has a double-sided wire intake for increased flexibility in use, as well as integrated LED light.

For user comfort, the new welder has automatically-controlled air temperature, as well as longer use time through a suspension device. There is additionally a detachable handle, that can be mounted to enable one-handed welding, as well as well as an integrated air guide.

Welwyn says the new Fusion 1 has many uses, including small space work, with the new features said to be well-suited for laying plastic pipes, in-tank and container construction, as well as repairing plastic containers.