White Horse Plastics explains energy saving performance improvement after switch to Wittmann Battenfeld injection moulding machine

A customer of Wittmann Battenfeld, Oxfordshire-based Injection moulding innovator White Horse Plastics, is currently reaping the benefit of an intense focus on the business’s current energy consumption and savings.

Paul Bobby, White Horse Factory Manager said: "after labour and raw material costs, energy and utilities present WHP with the next most significant overhead. Accordingly, we have made electricity consumption one of our key business focuses for the coming year."

One of the first 2018 objectives WHP set itself was to better understand the true cost of energy consumption across all the entire WHP plant and factory. The main contributors such as injection moulding machines were assessed first, together with the main ancillaries used in production, including material driers, tool-heaters, temperature controllers, hot-runners and other equipment.

Initially and with the assistance of WHP’s IMM partner, Wittmann Battenfeld, it was decided to evaluate some of the company’s older machine stock versus their latest Wittmann Battenfeld Smart-Power IMMs.

In order to get authentic and comparable data an energy logger was used to measure actual KWh consumed.

Injection Moulding Machine Study Summary:

Battenfeld HM 100/350 B4 (year 2000) v Wittmann Battenfeld Smart-Power 90 (year 2016)

Tool selected: 8 impression damper Cap

Material: 30% Glass Filled PA 6.6

Cycle: 16 seconds

Material usage: 7.8 Kg per hour

Trial period: 6 hours

Total Kwh used: HM 100 = 43.5 Kwh Smart-Power 90 = 8.65 Kwh

Average Kwh/hr: HM 100 = 6.8 Kwh Smart-Power 90 = 1.21 Kwh

Bobby said: "I always expected to see some significant improvement when comparing old to new. However, these outcomes were far more impressive than could ever have been hoped for - the greatly reduced running costs from the Smart-Power machine were so incredible that it led to us repeating the exercise in order to check our methodology. However, when repeated these results were exactly the same."

The outcomes of the WHP energy measurement exercises have now focussed the company mind on the energy-saving potential future for the business as a whole. Bobby says that ‘WHP purchasing strategy will now change – and where existing plant is to be replaced, energy efficiency will now be considered equally with technical processing specifications.’