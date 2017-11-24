White Horse starts syringe luer moulding

White Horse Plastics, based in Oxfordshire, has increased its investment in medical moulding by offering value-added design and manufacturing through its Wittmann Battenfeld machinery.

White Horse Plastics has started its tooling and manufacture of luer connectors, after gaining an ISO 13485 qualification last year, to pro-actively market its well-recognised manufacturing skills to the worldwide medical-manufacturing supply chain.

Renowned innovation consultancy PDD, headquartered in London was tasked by its international client to invent and develop four design variants of a luer device– three straight and the other a Y shaped device. Drawings and CAD data were supplied to WHP together with a materials specification. The focus was finalising the design for multi cavity tooling suitable for future high volume production.

In partnership with both PDD and its client, WHP helped assess the novel and challenging design for manufacture and assembly (DfM&A), before building fully hardened pilot tooling and moulding the parts in a medical grade of polycarbonate for final validation studies. The company also assembled and packaged the finished components before shipping.

Dave Eyles, WHP Manager, said: “Tight tolerances were demanded for these intricate medical parts. We moulded, assembled and ultra-sonically welded (two mouldings and a silicone bellows insert) in-house within a Class 10,000 clean room for the customer.”

WHP tackles the most challenging aspects of tight tolerance technical injection moulding and sub-assembly manufacture. The company’s recent moves into the medical sector are supported by its long experience in cost effective moulding for the automotive industries, bringing sophisticated sourcing and purchasing strategies to the med-tech clients.