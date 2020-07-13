WIBA UK launches significant savings on material drying

Wittmann Battenfeld (WIBA) UK has launched significant savings on key models in its material drying range, Drymax primus E30 and Drymax primus E60.

Both models have been reduced by 20 per cent and feature stainless steel drying hoppers, material saving functions; counterflow regeneration and a simple start-up procedure.

The primus Wittmann Dryers are designed to shield the plastics processor from the summer temperature and humidity variables, ensuring that day-to-day quality in plastics processing is achieved.

Daniel Williams, joint WIBA UK Managing Director,said : “We hope that both of these primus models will appeal to customers who have a clear need to protect and promote production quality. Material drying technology is vital in preventing high-cost engineering polymers going to waste. This equipment is a way of ensuring product integrity throughout.”

The Wittmann Battenfeld UK discount offer is available until September 30, 2020.