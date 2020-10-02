Wipak UK unveils multi-million pound strategic investment for “game-changing” sustainable product offering

Wipak UK has unveiled plans for a major, multi-million pound strategic investment to significantly enhance its capabilities and sustainable product offering.

The Welshpool-based manufacturing site is investing over £5 million in state-of-the-art conversion equipment, which will produce flexible packaging solutions with significantly less plastic, a lower carbon footprint and which can be easier to recycle.

“The new machinery is set to be in operation by summer 2021 and will be a game-changer for Wipak UK, giving us a unique value proposition for our existing and new customers ,” explained Managing Director, Andrew Newbold.

“The sustainability pressures that we face are possibly the most complex that I have experienced in my 24 years in the flexible packaging industry. These are challenges that we must overcome through true innovation and I find it increasingly frustrating to see examples of greenwashing in the market, from “environmentally friendly” packaging made from the same material used to pack crisps since the nineties, through to “compostable” plastics claiming to be “plastic-free”.

The investment project is aligned with Wipak UK’s ambitious growth plans over the coming years, with the new conversion machines expected to create more than 50 new jobs for the local area in the coming years.

Andrew concluded: “At a time when some packaging companies are consolidating their UK operations, Wipak UK is continuing to expand. We are part of the family-owned, European-based Wipak Group2and this investment – which is the largest investment in Wipak UK’s history – gives a very clear message of the Company’s commitment to the UK packaging market, belief in UK manufacturing capabilities and recognition of the hard work of our employees at our site in Welshpool.”