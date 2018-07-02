Wittman to release new S-Max granulator models

The Wittmann Groups new S-Max granulator models, S-Max 2, S-Max 2 Plus, and S-Max, will be available for delivery in August 2018.

The series of low speed granulators are for the inline-recycling of sprues made of hard and brittle engineering resins and depending on the granulator model, a material throughput of 12, 20 or 30 kg per hour can be reached.

The S-Max series models are specifically designed for the closed-loop recycling of sprues/runners from injection moulding machines with up to 300 tons of clamping force.

The interface enables full communication with the injection moulding machine and as an option, a shutdown-function is available.

When the injection moulding machine is “off”, the granulator stops automatically, helping to save energy.

Located underneath the cutting chamber, avoiding the overfilling of the bin, a high level sensor gives visual and audible alarm if necessary.

The positioning of the sensor brings about some additional advantages, including direct wiring to the electrical cabinet, the sensor’s head not being amidst the material, and full inlet capacity of the bin.

The swivel outlet pipe can take different positions, making it easier to connect the flexible hose to the hopper loader, allowing for a more efficient use of the floor space next to the machine.

With adjustable airflow, the slanted, front cut outlet pipe evacuates the regrind more efficiently, avoiding the blocking of the flexible hose.