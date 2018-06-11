Wittmann Battenfeld extends SmartPower series

Wittmann Battenfeld has announced it is extending its SmartPower range up to a clamping force size of 400 t.

The SmartPower COMBIMOULD will be available with clamping forces ranging from 600 to 4000 Kn and each injection unit will be equipped with its own servo-hydraulic drive.

The company says the advantages for users are independent, parallel operation of all injection aggregates, the shortest possible cycle times and low energy consumption.

Due to the large distances between tie-bars in the servo-hydraulic SmartPower, which allows for the installation of larger rotary units and larger moulds, the machine series is ideally suited for multi-component operation.

× Expand Preparation of line assembly for machines of the SmartPower and EcoPower series > 180 t

The aggregates are available in V, S or L configuration as standard and arrangements, such as H-H configuration, are also possible.

The official sales release of the new model will take place at the tenth anniversary celebration of Wittmann Battenfeld in mid-June.