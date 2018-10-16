Wittmann Battenfeld premieres new vertical injection moulding machine

× Expand The new VPower Machine Wittmann

Wittmann Battenfeld has unveiled its new vertical moulding machine to the public for the first time at a trade show during this year’s Fakuma.

The company is using its presence at the show to demonstrate the ‘Vpower’ to visitors, following the first showing of a prototype at an invitation-only anniversary event in June 2018.

With this model, General Manager, Georg Tinschert, said the company is “taking the first step” in redesigning its vertical machines to fit with its ‘PowerSeries’ portfolio.

It has been converting all of its machines to the specifications of the PowerSeries since it acquired Battenfeld 10 years ago.

Tinschert added that as the “highlight of its exhibit” at Fakuma, where it is showing multiple moulding machines and ancillaries, the Vpower will showcase energy efficiency, compact design and user-friendly operation.

The machine’s rotary table is powered by a servo-electric drive as standard and laid out for short rotation times. It offers flexibility, as the injection unit can be converted from vertical to horizontal and vice-versa, even after commissioning. In addition, the absence of a central tie-bar enables central media supply from below through the rotary table or the installation of a compact rotary manifold.

Wittmann Battenfeld says that thanks to its open design, the machine is ideally suited for the integration of automation systems with insert feeding and finished part removal functions.

During Fakuma, the new VPower is being demonstrated with the running of a 160/750 machine featuring a rotary table 1600mm in diameter.

EcoPower Xpress extension

Other highlights offered by Wittmann Battenfeld at the event will include a working EcoPower Xpress 160/1100+. This series of Xpress machines in the lower clamping force follows the initial all-electric, high speed models launched in the 400-500 ton range.

Aimed at the thin-wall packaging industry, at Fakuma the machine is producing a polypropylene lid from a four cavity mould, decorated with Wittmann’s own IML technology.

There is also working examples of Wittmann’s Combimould, multi-component technology, as well as associated automation, process monitoring and networked systems.

Sales growth expected despite ‘slump’ in demand

Commenting on the company’s sales performance in 2018, Michael Wittmann, Group CEO, said he expects total growth for the year to increase, despite a summer slump followed by an unusually quite third quarter.

“We benefitted from an extremely strong first quarter, but since then we have seen demand weakening. This is unusual as we expect a slump in the quieter summer months but we always see a sharp pick-up in September. This has not happened this year,” Wittmann explained. “After many years of growth since the financial crisis of 2009, we have reached a point where we could be seeing things slow down.”

Compared to 2017, the company is down five percent in overall sales. However, it does expect to still see sales growth overall as a result of a backlog of 2017 orders, with anticipated revenue predicted to be €430m, an overall increase of 6.7 percent versus last year.

“Along with a lessening of demand, we have also struggled to get hold of some key components for our machines,” Wittmann continued. “This means we haven’t been able to accept all of the enquiries and requirements for new machines.”

Wittmann said that demand for its Smart Power, MicroPower and multi-component machines has been “good to very good”, however, large machines not as strong. A real mix on ancillary equipment, with some areas performing well and others not so.

However, demand for automation and robotic equipment, is “at a very high level” and, as such, the company is investing heavily in new production capacity in this area.

Where individual markets are concerned, Wittmann said that total demand in Europe and Asia is lower than previous years, with North and South America outperforming 2017.

The company is continuing to invest heavily in its worldwide production sites, not least at its headquarters in Kottingbrunn, Austria, where it has started a new phase of work on a new technology development facility, expected to complete in 2020.