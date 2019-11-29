WITTMANN BATTENFELD sells 40,000th machine

In July of this year, WITTMANN BATTENFELD delivered the 40,000th injection moulding machine manufactured at its Kottingbrunn plant to STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH in Eschwege, Germany.

The cooperation with BATTENFELD has existed for more than 30 years.

About half of the 28 injection moulding machines installed in Eschwege have come from WITTMANN BATTENFELD.

The machine commissioned in July 2019 is a model from the MacroPower series, a MacroPower 850/5100 with 8,500 kN clamping force.

× Expand L-R: Rainer Strutzberg, Production Manager STIEBEL ELTRON, Dieter Jackel, Sales WITTMANN BATTENFELD, Lars Münkel, Head of Plastics Processing STIEBEL ELTRON

WITTMANN says the machines from the MacroPower series stand out by their compact footprint, high energy efficiency, minimal locking and pressure build-up times as well as easy mould insertion.

The newly acquired MacroPower 850 is now the fifth machine from the MacroPower series installed at STIEBEL ELTRON.

To produce the plastic parts, STIEBEL ELTRON in Eschwege uses standard injection moulding as well as special processes, such as 2-component injection moulding, film insert moulding or injection embossing.