Wittmann Battenfeld works for LGG Charlesworth expansion

Contract moulder LGG Charlesworth has invested £500,000 on a 500 ton injection moulding machine from Wittmann Battenfeld UK.

The Malvern-based manufacturer has been manufacturing and assembling injection moulded thermoplastics and compression moulded thermoset products for more than 50 years, in key market sectors including Automotive, Aerospace and Electronics, with clients such as Racal, JLR and Rolls Royce.

LGG Charlesworth hopes to increase capacity in its expansion.

Shaun Champion, LGGC Commercial Director, said: “Our Wittmann Battenfeld 500-ton press was selected following a detailed exercise that compared the current market offerings.

“Eight different machine manufacturers and a total of 12 different machine options were considered. A full review of all the various options showed the Wittmann Battenfeld press as being one of the most technically advanced available. In addition, all the ancillary equipment – made and supplied by Wittmann Battenfeld - created a total package which succeeded in ticking all of our boxes and needs.”

Paul Dummer, Wittmann Battenfeld Sales Manager, said: “Naturally we are delighted at coming through and being selected to assist LGGC in their expansion and in the work of growing their marketplace. LGGC has always been one of the leading lights of the UK moulding industry, and we hope that this partnership will be the first of many going forward.”