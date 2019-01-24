Wittmann control functions give support in the struggle against the lack of skilled staff

Wittmann has released a number of control functions to help operating staff to work safely and expertly with reduced training expense.

The intuitively operated, self-learning control system from Wittman, including the R8 and R9 control systems, are ideally suited for selecting robots to take care of fast moulded parts removal and support high-speed downstream finishing.

Linear axes are used for the basic traverse movements, which must be carried out within the generally very confined mould space.

In contrast to working with articulated robots, the operator is not required to change to and fro between different systems of coordinates or concern themselves with all possible types of collisions that may be caused by multi-axis movements.

A central attribute offered by the R8 and R9 robot control systems is the presence of special input assistants for preparing, editing and operating sequences.

Wittmann robot control systems provide two different user levels as standard, which can be selected depending on how familiar the operator is with the system.

QuickEdit allows changing of a few commands and programming with templates, and TextEditor grants complete freedom in programming.