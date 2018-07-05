Wittmann extends Feedmax basic material loader range

Wittmann presented its extended series of Feedmax basic material loaders at its 10th anniversary celebration in June 2018.

As loaders with feed volumes of three and six litres have been on the market for a number of years, Wittmann is now offering appliances with 15 and 25 litres capacity.

These new models make it possible to connect material loaders from this series with larger drying hoppers or gravimetric blender systems with higher material throughputs.

All parts of the range which come into contact with the material to be processed are made of stainless steel and the central part is connected to the pedestal by a clamping ring.

In the standard version, due to the comparatively high wall thickness the material inlet of a Feedmax can be exposed to freely flowing abrasive granulates from the start.

Its cast stainless steel inlet can be equipped with different inlet valves and a sealing surface on the vacuum stopper ensures reliable functionality on the vacuum side of the appliance.

Several appliances can be connected and operated jointly via a central operating unit, making it possible to set up a small central material handling system.