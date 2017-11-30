Wittmann introduces new SpeedDrive option for efficient mould temperature control

× Expand Wittmann Tempro plus D temperature controller, now new with SpeedDrive

Wittmann has launched a new SpeedDrive option for its temperature control units that is said to offer injection moulders a more efficient production process at a competitive price point.

Launched at the Fakuma trade fair in Southern Germany in October, the SpeedDrive option for Wittmann’s Tempro Plus D temperature controller consists of a motor-controlled pump, which offers users several additional options to make the injection moulding process more efficient without the need to purchase additional equipment.

Available for pressurised appliances up to 180 °C, the SpeedDrive option enables the use of an optional, maintenance-free flow metre (vortex up to 100 °C, ultrasound up to 180 °C) and makes it possible to set the flow quantity, which will then be maintained automatically.

Wittmann says with each one of these additional parameter settings provided by SpeedDrive, process reliability can be increased and, depending on the application, it also becomes possible to save energy – and consequently costs compared to appliances with conventional pumps.

The SpeedDrive option can also be used in combination with Wittmann’s Flowcon Plus flow regulator for increased control of the process. This allows for the exact control of up to 48 individual zones via a maintenance-free flow measurement (vortex ± 1.5 percent of the maximum value in l/min). In the event of deviations, the motor speed of the pump is adjusted through a frequency converter, so that it continues to operate within the set tolerances.