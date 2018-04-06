Wittmann launches software for safety in temperature control

Wittmann’s TEMPRO basic C120 temperature controller has been expanded with a pressure-dependant temperature setpoint limiting package.

The TEMPRO basic C120, developed for large-scale consumers, has radial impeller pumps, providing high volumetric flow rates for various pressure ranges. This temperature controller from Wittmann offers a high degree of operating comfort and an extensive range of equipment options for every specific application. It is available with different heating and pump capacities (the large version offers up to 46 kW heating capacity and 3.5 kW pump output, as well as a maximum flow capacity of up to 280 l/min).

Directly cooled Wittmann temperature controllers can operate with temperatures of up to 120°C and are used wherever high cooling capacities are required. To achieve high cooling capacities, the cooling water is not supplied indirectly via a cooling coil, as is normal practice, but the water inlet is connected directly to the heat exchanger instead. Consequently, the appliance’s maximum operating temperature is indirectly dependant on the water inlet pressure.

Previously appliances could not be operated with low water inlet pressures, as the pressure had to be adjusted manually via the appliance’s display.

With the new software installed in TEMPRO basic C120 temperature controllers, the system pressure (water inlet pressure) is measured continuously, the set temperature value is calculated based on the actual inlet pressure, and a corresponding temperature setpoint limit is subsequently set automatically. Then this set value can no longer be exceeded. If an operator tries to move the calculated maximum temperature setpoint upwards, the LED set value display will flash and issue a warning signal. This indicates that raising the temperature setpoint is not possible for safety reasons, since the water inlet pressure is too low. A minimum pressure of 1 bar has been fixed as the lower limit to prevent cavitation in the pump housing.