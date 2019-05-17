Wittmann releases first-of-its-kind WX193

Wittmann has released its new WX193 robot, designed for applications involving extremely large parts manufactured on injection moulding machines with clamping forces of 4000 tonnes or more.

Like all other Wittmann robots, the WX193 comes with a flexible, modular design, for its main linear axes are all available in a number of different lengths to enable optimal adjustments to the individual application and injection moulding machine.

In its standard configuration, the WX193 can handle loads of up to 150kg, and an additional pivoting servo C-axis is used in this configuration.

In contrast to the conventional pneumatic pivoting axes, which are the standard equipment for many robots and enable pivoting movements of up to 90 degrees, Wittmann has chosen the servo variant.

This version offers a pivoting range from 0 to 180 degrees, a torque of 250Nm, and an accuracy of 0.1 degrees.

The new WX193 is delivered with the latest version of the integrated Wittmann CNC9 control system and the R9 TeachBox as standard.