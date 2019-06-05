Wittmann WFC retrofit kit provides automatic control flow quantity and temperature

Wittmann has released its new WFC retrofit kit, which allows Wittmann flow controllers from the 101, 301, and 200/230 series to be converted into a low-cost, high-grade control system.

The conventional flow tubes from the series can now be easily replaced by the new measuring units, whereby special adapter elements made of brass are inserted inside the flow controller housings in the top and bottom parts, in which the measurement units to liquids flow through are anchored.

Here, the proven method of vortex flow measurement is applied, which makes possible digital analysis of both flow quantities and temperature development.

The manual adjustment valves installed in the flow controller enable optimal adjustment of the flow quantity, and a tolerance margin can be set of the control unit, meaning that via a potential-free alarm contact, the status of the margin can also be passed on to the injection moulding machine.

This can also be executed by using a special interface available as an option.

In this way, targeted digital monitoring and analysis of the flow parameters and ensured.

This can also be executed by using a special interface available as an option.

In this way, targeted digital monitoring and analysis of the flow parameters are ensured.

If the actual value falls below or exceeds the set tolerance margin, the control unit, which is mounted directly on the flow controller with modest space requirements, will issue an alarm signal if desired.