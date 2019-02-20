X-Pack invests in two Sesotec Protector metal separators

Tunisian company X-Pack has installed two Sesotec metal separators in order to grow within the packaging market.

X-Pack has already installed two new injection moulding machines with a consumption of 18 kg/hr, and to be able to grow into the market the machines have to be running at their maximum production level with no stops.

Mohamed Amine Abid, Director of X-Pack, said: “We had some production breakdown in the past due to metal contamination and we did not where it came from, apparently it was mixed in the raw materials. After that we decided to protect the hot runner system to avoid a major disaster.”

Two Protector 40 Primus+ machines were installed to provide a solution to the problem.

The Protector metal separator is installed directly over the feeder of an injection moulder, an extruder, and blow moulders.

It detects all magnetic and non-magnetic metal contaminants, even when they are enclosed in the product, and the metal contaminants are rejected via the Quick-Valve separation unit.