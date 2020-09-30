X-Rite announces new subscription pricing for colour software

X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC have announced a new subscription-based pricing for its industry-leading colour formulation software, Color iMatch, and quality control software, Color iQC.

Color iMatch is an intuitive, job-oriented colour formula management software. It intelligently processes colour data to provide optimal initial colour matches and reduce wasteful formulation attempts.

Color iMatch features a smarter multi-flux matching engine with a revolutionary new search and correct algorithm that enables better utilization of legacy data.

With Color iMatch, lab managers and formulation professionals can streamline complicated workflows and deliver better colour matches in fewer steps for faster formulation times, cost savings, and reduced waste. Color iQC is a quality control solution that monitors colour from specification to material suppliers to manufacturing and final assembly.

The new subscription model provides manufacturers and material suppliers greater flexibility and predictability for their operational budgets while ensuring they have access to the latest colour formulation and quality control software.

Included in the subscription offering are regular software updates and access to online training materials designed to help new and experienced users accelerate colour development for the paints and coatings, plastic, and textile industries.

“In order to meet today’s challenging times, manufacturers need access to the latest technology without breaking their budgets,” said Richard Knapp, Product Manager, X-Rite and Pantone.

“Our new subscription model makes budget planning easier and allows customers to stay competitive with the latest colour formulation and quality control technology at an affordable cost. With X-Rite’s commitment to regular software updates, formulation and QC managers can have confidence they are using the most up-to-date software to help them submit bids quickly, win new business, and deliver the best products to their customers.”