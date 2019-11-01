Materials Research Exchange (MRE) 2020

About: MRE will provide a platform to develop the commercial success of UK-generated materials innovation by showcasing ground-breaking new materials and their manufacturing processes to industry with the goal of accelerating bringing these to a commercialisation stage.

MRE 2020, organised by the Knowledge Transfer Network and Innovate UK, will demonstrate how the UK is a global hub of excellence in materials research, as well as how materials is an area which will continue to propel the nation’s economy to future success.

MRE 2020 will take the form of a two-day exhibition and conference, showcasing the wealth of UK materials research, investment opportunities and UK progress towards Industry 4.0; it’s the ideal chance to build links within the materials supply chain to strengthen the UK materials offer to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and end users.

The last celebrated event in 2018 included 70 exhibitions, 1300 delegates and 89 speakers. This event will have even more exhibition stands for academic and industrial exhibitors and we expect more than 1500 delegates with opportunities to meet the key funding and investment decision makers and attend targeted seminars and listen to keynote addresses from BEIS, UKRI, industry leaders and key academics.

When: February 18 - 20, 2020

Where: The Business Design Centre, London, UK

Event Website: MRE Website