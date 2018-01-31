About: The 2018 Materials Research Exchange & Investor Showcase (MRE2018), organised by Knowledge Transfer Network and Innovate UK, will showcase the importance of advanced materials, such as graphene and polymers, as one of the technologies for future growth of the UK economy. It will demonstrate the groundbreaking new materials and processes to industry to accelerate the process of taking these through to commercialisation. The event will combine a programme of high-level speakers with an exhibition.

Where: Business Design Centre, London

When: 12 - 13 March 2018

Visit Event Website: www.mre2018.co.uk