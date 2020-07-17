AP Medical arm of the Keter Group develops high quality face shields in Cornwall

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, AP Medical, Keter’s medical division, has developed a re-usable CE certified face shield which will start production in its Redruth factory shortly.

The new face shield is designed to be comfortable to wear over time, to protect the face and eyes from virus carrying droplets and to prevent care givers accidentally touching their face.

After cleaning and sterilisation, the face shield can be re-used, helping to reduce waste and ease the strain on care facility supply chains.

Keter says the company is committed to supporting its local communities and will be donating a quantity of face shields across Europe to help address the ongoing need to protect people.

It’s anticipated that up to 4000 face shields will be made in Redruth every day.

Kerry Murfin, Keter’s Marketing Director Europe, said: “We have worked relentlessly to make this happen within a short time frame. It has never been more important to support our local communities. We are proud to be able to manufacture and produce face shields at our Redruth site to help in the ongoing supply of required equipment.”