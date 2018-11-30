Corona to trial 100 per cent plastic-free six pack rings

Corona has announced it will pilot plastic-free six pack rings in select markets.

The trial is part of the brand’s commitment with Parley for the Oceans to lead the industry with eco-friendly packaging.

Although Corona is primarily packaged in glass and fibreboard, the brand sees an opportunity to help redesign a common source of plastic in its six pack rings.

The plastic-free rings are made from plant-based biodegradable fibres, with a mix of by-product waste and compostable materials.

If left in the environment, they break down into organic material that is not harmful to wildlife, whereas the industry standard plastic six pack rings are made from a photodegradable form of polyethylene that results in increasingly smaller pieces of plastic if not recycled.

The new rings will be piloted in Mexico at the beginning of the year, with plans to test in the United Kingdom next year.

“The beach is an important part of Corona’s DNA and we have been working with Parley to address the issue on the frontlines where plastic is physically accumulating,” said Evan Ellman, Corona Better World Director.

“We also recognise the influence a global brand like Corona can have on the industry, and with the support of Parley, are pursuing scalable solutions like plastic-free six pack rings that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good.”