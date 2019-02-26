100 per cent renewable plastic bottle significantly closer to reality after successful production of bio-based paraxylene

Sustainable technology company Anellotech and its joint development partners IFPEN and Axens have processed renewably-sourced aromatics made at Anellotech’s TCat-8 pilot plant to successfully recover high-purity bio-based paraxylene, which is a key component in making 100 per cent bio-based PET bottles a reality.

This is a key development for Anellotech and global consumer beverage company Suntory, as the two partners will collaborate to produce the bottles.

Anellotech, IFPEN and Axens will now purify additional paraxylene to create pilot sample 100 per cent bioPET beverage bottles, as well as sample qualities of bio-based benzene.

Munehiko Talada, Chief Specialist of Packaging Material Development at Suntory, said: “We’re delighted with this achievement, a key milestone on the path to 100 per cent bio-based PET bottles. High-purity bio-paraxylene is an important material for our business, especially from a sustainability viewpoint.”

David Sudolsky, President and CEO of Anellotech said: “The successful production of high-purity bio-paraxylene from non-food biomass feedstock represents a significant accomplishment for Anellotech, its partners and industry at large, as this latest breakthrough brings 100 per cent renewable plastic bottles closer to reality.”

“Project planning is now underway for the first commercial process plant which will use our proprietary Bio-TCat process to produce paraxylene, benzene and other aromatics from sustainably-sourced loblolly pine wood, to be used in bio-based chemicals and biofuels.”

“This is an important milestone to reach our mutual goal and see this technology become a reality. Collaborating with Anellotech offers us a unique opportunity to participate in the development of an innovative and cost-competitive path to bio-aromatics, consistent with our objectives to develop cost-competitive renewable chemicals and fuels from non-food biomass.”