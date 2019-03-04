2018 DIP winner makes an impact at London design firm

The 2018 winner of the Design Innovation in Plastics Award, Alex Roquero, has helped to bring upcycled and recycled plastics into the office furniture market.

Rype Office are an award-winning office furniture company that take a sustainable approach, applying science to furniture production and office design and re-manufacturing high-end furniture to bring it back to new, while making space-efficient office layouts.

× Expand A&M PHOTOGRAPHY

Rype has created offices for a number of high-profile clients, and underlines its credibility by providing sustainability reports after installations to quantify the positive impact its customers have made on the environment and local community.

At Rype, Roquero leads the development of its growing range of upcycled and infinitely recyclable products.

He said: “One product I really like is our ‘RePlastic Table’ which has a top made entirely from post-consumer recycled waste plastic, so it’s a scientific and environmental game-changer. Tables like this are done by transforming everyday waste plastic, from yoghurt pots to kitchen chopping boards or even plastic bags.”

“And because the RePlastic Table is made of recyclable, virtually indestructibly plastic, it can be repaired, remanufactured or reshaped to meet changing needs. With so much focus and publicity on plastic waste today, this really has to be the direction we must go now and into the future.”

Requero won the 2018 DIP competition with Hook, a cleverly designed shelf which can fit on a balcony railing and carry anything from a plant to a bottle of wine.