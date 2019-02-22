3A Composites Core Materials launches reformulated AIREX T92

3A Composites Core Materials has launched the reformulated AIREX T92 to further extend its sustainable credentials.

The reformulated AIREX T92 now contains recycled PET bottles as raw materials, which make the product even more sustainable

Extensive R&D research and testing has resulted in AIREX T92 successful reformulation.

While AIREX T92 is based on virgin PET, the reformulated T92 now contains post-consumer bottle PET, making the product even more sustainable.

The reformulated AIREX T92 features unchanged, high properties, meets all performance requirements and excels with its unparalleled resin uptake.

“We successfully achieved the product reformulation while confirming the outstanding material properties. AIREX T92 is the first PET foam core based on recycled bottles, that achieves the high performance of its virgin version,” said Eric Gauthier, CEO of 3A Composites Core Materials.

“We are happy to offer our customers this additional benefit of ‘most ecological core’ and extend further our impact towards a stronger, lighter, greener future.”