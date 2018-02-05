Addmaster and Contour team up for start turn in shower accessibility

Contour Showers, a partner of Addmaster’s Biomaster unit, has launched a rotational shower floor for the elderly and disabled to more easily use showers.

Based in Winsford, Cheshire, Contour is a UK specialist for level access and walk-in wetroom showers, providing a variety of shower aids to help the elderly and less able maintain an independent lifestyle.

The new TERN system is the first ever electrically operated, fully rotating shower tray facilitating effective full body cleansing. The TERN safeguards users with limited mobility, helping them to maintain their independence by allowing them to thoroughly shower and dry themselves easily and in complete safety, as well as reducing showering time by up to half.

Operated by a wireless fob, the new level access shower tray is suited for showering with or without a carers involvement. Showering can take place seated and any transitions can be safely made beforehand, eliminating the chance of slipping, falls or of lifting injuries.

× Expand Shower turner from Contour and Addmaster

The TERN shower tray also contains built-in Biomaster antibacterial product protection, designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria.

The company’s current range comprises over 60 types and styles of shower tray incorporating Biomaster antibacterial technology. The protection is built-in to the shower trays during the manufacturing process.

Contour Showers Marketing Manager Marc Smith says: “The TERN rotating shower tray has been a revelation. It helps people to shower in confidence and complete safety and most importantly, to retain their independence within their own homes.

The fact that it also has built-in Biomaster antimicrobial product protection to help keep the shower tray fresher in-between regular cleaning practices is an added value, as it’s impossible to keep your shower clean at all times.”

Contour provides a service for all aspects of disabled showering from level access shower trays, wetrooms, wheelchair accessible showers, disabled shower seats to shower cubicles, together with a comprehensive selection of easy access, made to measure half height shower doors. They are used extensively by local authorities, housing associations and national building merchants and contractors.