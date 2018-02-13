Addmaster makes clean sweep with Hillbrush brooms

A brush fibre maker has teamed up with Addmaster to create an antimicrobial broom.

The broom uses Biomaster plastic to keep swept areas cleaner and prevent the spread of bacteria.

Hillbrush also used Biomaster for hygienic shadow boards to store products reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

These shadow boards have a number of new features making them ideal for a wide range of applications complying with HACCP and 5S Protocols in a strict hygiene area.

Hillbrush Anti-Microbial shadow boards are manufactured from a recycled u-PVC core, bonded with a solid PVC outer skin which makes the board very durable, waterproof and chemically resistant.

Marketing Manager Clive Davy says: “As part of our Hygiene range the Anti-Microbial Hygienic Tools and Shadow Boards are ideal for organisations who take hygiene seriously and are looking for a complete cleaning solution”.