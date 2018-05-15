Addmaster teams up with inventor to relieve driver back pain

Addmaster has worked with a British inventor to develop a car accessories that relieves back pain when driving.

SHOFT is a palm-sized device that fits onto your seatbelt and could significantly reduce back pain, a problem that affects an estimated 80 per cent of UK adults.

The device incorporates Biomaster antimicrobial product protection, which inhibits the growth of bacteria on the seat belt tongue, lasting for the useful lifetime of the product.

Addmaster says drivers and passengers, including children in booster seats will enjoy a safer environment from antimicrobial product protection on the one part of the car that gets handled every trip.

SHOFT helps drivers to keep the spine aligned with the seat back, eliminating the slack that naturally creeps into the seatbelt and stops the hips from sliding forward.

The design has also been featured on Channel 4's BUY IT NOW TV show.