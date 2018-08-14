Adidas launch new collection made from recycled polyester materials

Made from recycled polyester materials, Adidas by Stella McCartney has launched its Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

As well as technology such as Climaheat and BOOST, the collection features eco-innovative fabrics including recycled polyester, Parley’s Ocean Plastic, ECONYL yarn and organic cotton.

× Expand Adidas

Adidas says with animal-inspired pieces designed to equip female athletes, the accompanying message serves as a reminder that everyone can do their bit to protect the world around them.

Taking this pledge to the next level, the campaign features new global ambassador Ming Xi who will bring the continued mission of less impact = more power to life.

“As the brand at the pinnacle of female sports performance and style, we have a responsibility to provide women with a choice that allows them to be part of a solution through our sustainable pieces and practices,” said Stella McCartney.

"More than half of our apparel and a third of our footwear in FW18 are made with eco-innovative and recycled materials, such as Parley’s Ocean Plastic. It’s time to be the difference we want to see.”

Ming Xi added: “I am really inspired by the brand’s ambition to make a difference and its devotion to sustainability, which I can’t wait to get involved in.”