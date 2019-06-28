adidas uses Formula 1 innovation to create most powerful hockey stick

adidas has partnered with London-based Hypetex and Kong Kong-based Marque Makers to develop its most powerful hockey stick to date.

The adidas Kromaskin field hockey stick is made from Hypetex Textreme material, developed with innovative technology born from Formula 1.

× Expand Koen Suyk

The stick features a unique colourised carbon fibre outer layer on spread tow materials that reduces fibre damage during protection to maintain the highest structural performance whilst bringing a premium aesthetic to the hockey stick.

Carbon fibre spread tow technology is used for the outer shell, with ultra-thin carbon tapes rather than conventional carbon ply structures.

These are woven into tightly packed uniform fibres that reduce voids and carbon defects, improving surface quality and maximising performance.