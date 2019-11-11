Adiprene prepolymers from LANXESS offer new possibilities in 3D printing

LANXESS is offering the next generation of Low Free isocyanate urethane prepolymers that can be formulated into resins for 3D printing.

Based on Adiprene LF pPDI prepolymers, these high-performance resins are easy to process and safe for industrial manufacturers as well as for the casual home, office, or retail user.

The footwear industry is a key user of 3D printing technology for midsole, upper, and structural components such as heels and toes.

Footwear components are designed to require both very soft and more rigid elastomers, and the wide flexibility to formulate LF prepolymers into printable resins enables 3D printers to drive towards mass customisation, enabling printing across a wide range of hardness from very soft elastomers for cushioning, to more structural shoe elements.

The Adiprene LF pPDI prepolymers are designed to provide superior resistance to low and high temperatures, excellent toughness, and a superior resistance to chemicals and abrasion.

LANXESS offers urethane prepolymers for 3D printing with other chemistries, including LF MDI and LF HDI.

These elastomers provide unique performance, such as optical clarity, UV, and hydrolytical stability for outdoor uses, and the elimination of surface imperfections.