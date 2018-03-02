Advanced materials “instrumental” to long term economic growth in UK says KTN head

× Expand Robert Quarshie Robert Quarshie

The Head of Materials at the Knowledge Transfer Network has highlighted the importance of advanced materials to the health of the UK’s economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the Materials Research Exchange event on 12-13 March, Dr Robert Quarshie said research and innovation in the sector will be “instrumental” in the generation of long-term economic growth and jobs for the UK.

However, he warned that to realise the potential of advanced materials this research needs to be converted into products.

“The 2018 Materials Research & Investor Showcase is an absolute must for anyone working in materials and users of materials,” Dr Quarshie explained.

“It is relevant to a much wider range of sectors, as it will provide a unique forum for increasing interactions between industry, researchers and policymakers from a range of disciplines and market sectors, across supply chains.”

Organised by the Knowledge Transfer Network and Innovate UK and supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), this unique two day exhibition and conference will showcase the richness of the UK materials research and investment opportunities, providing an ideal opportunity to absorb current trends and take a glimpse of future innovations.

Organisers say it is the ideal event to build links within the materials supply chain to strengthen the UK materials offer to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and End Users.

The event is complemented by a seminar programme over the two days, with talks from investors, innovators and experts. The keynote panel speakers include: Dr Ruth McKernan CBE, Chief Executive Officer of Innovate UK; Professor Philip Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of EPSRC and Rebecca Endean, Director of Strategy, UK Research & Innovation.

Ben Walsh, Lead Technologist in Advanced Materials at Innovate UK said:

“Innovation in Advanced materials is a UK strength – enabling technologies in sectors as diverse as automotive and electronics. This exciting cross-sector conference will demonstrate the depth and breadth of UK materials research and demonstrate the opportunities available to companies to grow their businesses through the research and innovation support available.”

See the full programme information at www.mre2018.co.uk