Aegg to showcase new food packaging lines at Packaging Innovations

Aegg will be showcasing several new lines of rigid food packaging at At Birmingham’s Packaging Innovations.

The company is showcasing a new range of clear freezable recyclable PET food pots and bowls.

It’s technical team developed a method to be able to produce these injection moulded thin-walled PET containers, resulting in typical wall sections from 1mm.

Aegg 120ml-Straight-sided-PET

The non-brittle PET pots have been tested to withstand freezer temperatures and are recyclable.

Aegg will also display its new range of thin-walled highly clarified PP pots and bowls.

It’s PP soup and sauce pots are available 720ml and 410ml sizes, designed for flexible labelling solutions.

The innovative design of each includes a tamper tab with an easy open ‘press down’ feature as well as a hinged lid and resealable pouring spout, protecting hands from steam when stirring and pouring.

Jamie Gorman, Aegg’s Managing Director, said “We have introduced several new lines of food packaging over the past few months. We look forward to showcasing these at Packaging Innovations.”