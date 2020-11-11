Aereos Interior Solutions integrates antimicrobial technology into high-touch aircraft interior products

High-touch aircraft interior products manufactured by Aereos Interior Solutions now include integrated antimicrobial technology from BioCote.

When containing BioCote technology, Aereos Interior Solutions’ products are certified as greater than 99.8 per cent effective against MRSA and E. coli.

Aereos Interior Solutions, a division of global aircraft solutions provider Aereos, INC., has introduced an additional layer of hygiene protection by integrating long-lasting BioCote antimicrobial technology into its high-touch products; a first for the aviation industry.

The technology has been built into its tray tables, toilet shrouds, toilet seats and window shades, and is available with no incremental cost to customers.

Once manufactured into a product, BioCote antimicrobial technology acts in minutes and works continuously for the expected lifetime of the treated product; it cannot wear out or wash off.

The technology is effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria (including E. coli, MRSA, Salmonella, Campylobacter and Listeria), mould, fungi, and the influenza A H1N1 virus. It has also been proven to reduce a strain of feline coronavirus (Munich) by 90 per cent in two hours. Tests carried out by an independent microbiological testing laboratory have certified that Aereos Interior Solutions products containing BioCote technology are greater than 99.8 per cent effective against MRSA and E. coli.

BioCote antimicrobial technology is also certified by HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) International and is approved as food contact safe by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

David Baker, partner at Aereos Interior Solutions, said, “We are pleased to play a part in helping airlines build passenger confidence by introducing a line of antimicrobial high-touch aircraft parts that work 24/7, during and even between traditional cleanings by the airlines. It has been a combined effort; our innovative proprietary processes and technologies developed over decades by highly skilled engineers working in collaboration with BioCote’s experienced team, leveraging 25 plus years’ success in the antimicrobial field.”