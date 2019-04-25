AFLAS fluoroelastomer grade produces lighter, thinner high-voltage cables for electric vehicles

AGC Chemicals America now offers AFLAS 150E series fluoroelastomers to insulate high-voltage power cables in electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

This advanced insulation material works with aluminium and copper wire cores to produce cable systems that outperform traditional systems insulated with silicone rubber or cross-linked polyethylene (XPLE).

Less material is required to achieve the desiring insulating properties, so EV/HEV cable systems made with AFLAS 150E are thinner, lighter weight, and more flexible than those made with XLPE.

In addition, AFLAS 150E displays excellent electrical resistivity, is able to perform reliably at temperatures up to 200°C and is non-flammable.

It resists vibration, acids and bases, solvents, ozone and steam, and the material stands up well to attack from amine-containing additives in oils and transmission fluids.

AFLAS fluoroelastomers are copolymers of tetrafluoroethylene and propylene with high molecular weights, which give products made with them unique properties over conventional FKM-type fluoroelastomers.

AFLAS fluoroelastomers are easily compounded by open mill and internal mixers, then fabricated into finished parts and shapes using press moulding, injection moulding, extrusion and calendaring processes.