Agilyx and INEOS Styrolution to develop styrene recycling in America

Agilyx and INEOS Styrolution have agreed to start a recycling process for polystyrene.

The collaboration aims to turn polystyrene waste to virgin, high-quality styrene polymers, based on ‘chemical recycling’ in the USA.

The technology is based on depolymerisation of post-consumer polystyrene waste, intended to be recycled to high-quality polystyrene for food-related uses.

× Expand Agilyx styrene recycling technology

Joseph Vaillancourt, CEO, Agilyx Corporation, said: “We are excited about this collaborative effort with INEOS Styrolution. The ability of our technology to divert waste polystyrene from landfills and create a sustainable recycled polymer aligns with global efforts of waste diversion and the move to a circular economy. This is one of many privileged partnerships we are continuing to develop to help advance the scaling of this technology both domestically and in international markets.”

Ricardo Cuetos, VP Standard Products, INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are very pleased to join efforts and collaborate with Agilyx in this venture. Chemical recycling and innovative recycling solutions for polystyrene will enable us to re-use collected post-consumer polystyrene waste into our manufacturing processes to produce high-quality virgin polystyrene. This represents a great opportunity to save valuable resources and avoid waste ending in landfills. This project is an important step in our efforts to recycle polystyrene taking advantage of innovative technologies.”