Addmaster is currently working with the aviation sector to help prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses on anything from aircraft seats, tables and walls to luggage trolley and security trays.

The company’s Biomaster antimicrobial technology is proven to inhibit the growth of microbes by up to 99.99 per cent and is also highly effective against inactivating viruses on surfaces such as textiles, paper and plastic.

Collaborations with global specialists are already well underway and further trials are about to start with airports and airlines around the world, with view to mainstream adoption so that there is added protection for air passengers.

The versatility of Biomaster is proving extremely popular as it can be built into the manufacturing process, applied to existing surfaces via air cured coating or can be sprayed onto textiles.

× Expand Air travel looks to protect passengers with Biomaster

This means the company can offer an immediate solution for airlines and airports, whilst also potentially becoming an important production partner for manufacturers to the sector.

Paul Morris, CEO of Addmaster, explained: “Hygiene is now front and centre of business thinking and none more so than in the travel sector where companies need to give millions of people peace of mind that they can fly safely.”

“We have seen a massive surge of enquiries for our Biomaster antimicrobial technology over the past three months and are now in advanced trials with a number of global organisations and new tests are starting every week.”

He continued: “When microbes land on an untreated surface they can easily contaminate the next person that touches that product. However, if they land on an antimicrobial protected surface, silver ions in Biomaster inhibit the growth of bacteria and deactivate viruses*, significantly reducing the risk of cross contamination.

“This approach has been successfully tested to protect against Norovirus and feline Coronavirus and we believe it will work on Covid-19. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an approved test developed for the latest virus, so we can only base the antiviral efficacy of Biomaster on the fact it has been effective against similar ‘protective lipid coatings’.”