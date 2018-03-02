Albis adds colourable hard-soft PA66 to portfolio

Albis Plastic has expanded its Alfaterxl portfolio with a series of new polyamide adhesion modified thermoplastic vulcanisate elastomers. It added the polyamide adhesion modified Alfaterxl 4PA0010 compounds, available in Shore Hardness A55, A70 and A85.

Alfaterxl is a blend consisting of a polypropylene matrix with a finely dispersed, cross-linked EPDM phase and belongs to the group of thermoplastic vulcanisates (TPVs). The material is resistant to weather, ozone, UV, water, acids and alkalis. Alfaterxl can be used over a wide temperature range from -40C to 130C. Furthermore, the material can be easily coloured – even with bright colours.

The Alfaterxl 4PA0010 series is designed for 2K moulding processes such as 2-shot overmoulding or insert moulding and provides excellent adhesion to Polyamide 6 and Polyamide 66. Beside non-reinforced PA6 and PA66, the Alfaterxl 4PA0010 series also shows excellent bonding on glass fibre reinforced PA6 and PA66 as well as on impact modified PA6 and PA66.

The new Alfaterxl 4PA0010 series is suited for the manufacture of 'hard-soft' components in

various sectors such as the automotive, the building and construction, the electronic or the mechanical engineering industries. In addition, the high flowability of the Alfaterxl 4PA0010 series can better make thin-walled products having complex designs with long flow paths.