Albis and LyondellBasell renew half-century distribution deal

Albis and LyondellBasell have renewed their distribution partnership, covering Europe and adding Italy, Russia, Turkey and North Africa.

The agreement will assure supply of Albis’ complete polyolefin standard range (PE and PP). It covers the PURELL and CATALLOY products, along with HOSTACOM PP compounds for Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Baltic States.

Horst Klink, Vice President of Distribution at Albis, said: "We have had a trusting and successful partnership with LyondellBasell for 50 years. We are really looking forward to continuing to work together and to future growth both geographically and in the expansion of the existing product portfolio.”

Rolf van Beeck, Associate Director of In-Direct Channels at LyondellBasell, added: “We have ambitious growth plans, both organic and inorganic, and we are pleased that we have a reliable distribution partner in Albis for our standard and speciality products, especially for healthcare applications.”