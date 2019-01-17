Albis develops Alcom MS “Anti-Squeak”

Albis has developed its Alcom MS “Anti Squeak”, especially for use in the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

The material provides improved “stick-slip” behaviour, which reduce the risk of unwanted noise when coming into contact with other casing materials, preventing the creaking and cracking noises that consumers associate with lower product quality in day to day use.

The “Anti-Squeak” has potential areas of application in area ranging from plastic components and housings in truck interiors to consumer electronics casings, as well as anywhere that involves components being inserted, clipped or screwed together, where even the smallest relative motion between connected plastic parts could cause noise.

Eric Fautz, Product Specialist for Business Line Specialities at Albis, said: “Consumers base their impressions of product quality on not only haptic and visual assessments, but on acoustic ones as well. Using the Alcom MS ‘Anti Squeak’ eliminates bothersome noise, which has a lasting positive effect on end customer's usage experience”